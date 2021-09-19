Colchester United 0, Crawley Town 1: Ferry and Lynch shines for Reds - but who else stood out? Play ratings

It was a great win for Crawley Town at Colchester United yesterday - but who stood out for the Reds.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 8:57 am
Updated Sunday, 19th September 2021, 8:58 am
Crawley Town fans have done today's player ratings

These are the Players Rating for the Colchester United game yesterday discussed and chosen by a group of 13 supporters at the back of the GH Coach travelling back after the game.

Colchester United 0, Crawley Town 1: Payne strike enough to seal Reds first away points of the season

Watch Crawley Town boss John Yems and goal hero Jack Payne's post-match interviews following Colchester United victory

Did everything he had to do and kept a clean sheet
Captains performance and pushed the team forward
Non stop running, always an outlet going forward
Solid performance in a central partnership.
Man of the Match performance, never gave the Colchester strikers any room, to perform - great leadership
Skillful and is getting better with every game - great partnership with Nick Tsaroulla and the assist for the goal
Another solid midfield display all over the pitch
another midfielder who battled all afternoon, kept the team moving forward
Score a great goal, his first for the club - and striking a good partnership with the others in Midfield
Early booking didn't do him any favours and was subbed at Halftime
Looking fitter and sharper, leading the front line causing the opposition problems
Needs to score, to bring his confidence up - had several good chances to increase the lead in the second half
Came on to use his experience to close the game out.
Made the substitutions at the right time, encouraging the team to go forward and getting the first away win of what we hope is many
Another good team effort - well deserved the win and didn't allow the opposition many chances throughout the game