Community radio to bring live updates to Burgess Hill football fans

Burgess Hill Town Football Club are happy to announce that Burgess Hill Radio 103.8FM will be providing ‘live’ match updates for the majority of Hillians home games over the course of the forthcoming season.

This is an exciting media partnership that will keep the local community in touch with their local non-league club.

The coverage will be aired on the station’s dedicated Saturday Sports Show that starts at 2pm, and will include match previews, and interviews with head coach Simon Wormull and his players.

BHTFC’s general manager John Rattle said: “This is exciting news for our club and more importantly the town. It will allow more supporters to know what is happening at the GES. Hopefully, it will further awareness of non-league football in the area.”

Steve Bird, programme manager at Burgess Hill Radio added: “We’ve always followed the Hillian’s progress and as a community radio station our mission is to help promote local events, clubs and organisations, and to encourage community cohesion. Working with BHTFC will give us the opportunity to bring all the latest news about our town’s football club to the fans and residents in mid Sussex and outside the community through our online web stream.”

