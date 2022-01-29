Craig leaves it late to give Crawley Town victory at Bradford City

Tony Craig was Crawley Town's late hero as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Valley Parade.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 6:01 pm
Crawley Town boss John Yems / Picture: Getty

Craig scored a dramatic headed winner FIVE minutes into injury time to seal a great result for John Yems' men

Earlier Tom Nichols had levelled for Town with 19 minutes left - after the Bantams took a first half lead through Andy Cook.

It's Crawley' s first points in three games and lifts them to 13th in the table, just seven points off the play-off zone.

Tom Nichols scored Crawley's equaliser at Bradford City / Picture: Getty

We'll have match reaction on this website over the next few days - and in the Crawley Observer, out on Wednesday morning.

