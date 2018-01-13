Crawley 2 Barnet 0: Boldewijn brace earns Reds third win in a row

Enzio Boldewijn scored a brace to earn Crawley Town their third sucessive win with a 2-0 victory against Barnet.

The Reds winger gave them the lead in the 76th minute with a fine goal to put them on path for glory.

Crawley Town FC v Barnet FC. . Pic Steve Robards SR1802018 SUS-180113-161022001

Boldewijn then made sure of the three points by combining well with the in-form Lewis Young to score Town’s second with four minutes to go which was his fifth goal in four matches.

Harry Kewell named an unchanged side from that which beat Yeovil Town 2-1 on New Year’s Day.

Josh Payne was serving his second match of a three-match ban after his sending-off against Stevenage.

Crawley set-up with three at the back (Yorwerth, Mark Connolly and Josh Lelan) with Cedric Evina and Young joining midfield as wing-backs.

Crawley Town FC v Barnet FC. Pic Steve Robards SR1801964 SUS-180113-160959001

Reds had the first two attempts on goal as Jordan Roberts fired wide from 18 yards and then blasted another shot over the bar.

There were plenty of feisty challenges in the first half hour which got the crowd going, but few scoring chances were actually created.

Barnet’s Shaquile Coulthirst fired over the bar from the middle of the box and then John Akinde took on Glenn Morris before Josh Yorwerth came to the rescue to clear on the goalline.

Roberts set-up Lewis Young with a fine ball but he headed over the bar.

Morris then made a good diving save to keep out a long-range shot by Jack Taylor.

Just before half-time Mark Randall lifted a good chance over the bar from the right side of the penalty area having been supplied from the right by Young.

The second half began with Reds going immediately on the attack and Young lifted the ball over the bar but the assistant refereee had already waved for off-side.

Moussa Sanoh replaced Randall and Dannie Bulman went off injured after a challenge, having received treatment on the pitch, while Joe McNerney came on, allowing Yorwerth to push up in to midfield.

The game finally came to life in brilliant style when Boldewijn went on a run, cut inside and curled a superb shot into the net with 14 minutes to go.

Substitute Sanoh went close to adding a second but struck wide as Crawley went in search of a second.

Boldwewijn scored his second goal of the game to seal victory with four minutes to go, calmly finishing having been set-up by the interception and pass of the outstanding Young.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young (Camara 89), Connolly, Lelan, Yorwerth, Evina, Randall (Sanoh 59), Bulman (McNerney 72), Smith (capt), Roberts, Boldewijn

Unused subs: Mersin, Tajbakhsh, Doherty, Verheydt

Barnet: Ross, Brindley, Clough (Kyei 84), Santos, Nelson (capt), Weston (Sule 59), Akinde, Campbell-Ryce, Coulthirst, Taylor, Blackman

Unused subs: McKenzie-Lyle, Watson, Tutonda, Fonguck, Nicholls

Referee: Nick Kinseley

Attendance: 1,824 (away 235)

Man of the Match: Lewis Young