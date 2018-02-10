Crawley 3 Grimsby 0: Reds ease to seventh win in eight matches

Goals by Jimmy Smith, Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Enzio Boldewijn gave Reds their seventh win in eight matches.

The result lifts Crawley Town up to 10th place and just four points below the play-offs.

Crawley Town FC v Grimsby Town FC. Pic Steve Robards SR1804214 SUS-181002-163445001

Harry Kewell made just one change to the side which beat Chesterfield 2-1 last week with Josh Lelan preferred to Mark Randall, who was on the bench.

Just before half-time Jimmy Smith gave Crawley the lead from the penalty spot after Boldewijn was brought down.

Making his home debut after being signed on loan from Charlton, Ahearne-Grant made it 2-0 on 62 minutes with an excellent solo effort from outside the box.

Substitute Randall played in Boldewijn who scored Reds’ third in the 69th minute with a brilliant chip.

Crawley Town FC v Grimsby Town FC. 1st half penalty Pic Steve Robards SR1804263 SUS-181002-163534001

Crawley’s Glenn Morris and Josh Yorwerth came to the rescue to ensure they kept a clean sheet from efforts by James Berrett and Simeon Jackson.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young (Randall 61mins) Lelan, Connolly, Yorwerth, Doherty, Bulman, Smith (Payne 72), Ahearne-Grant (Sanoh 80), Boldewijn, Verheydt

Unused subs: Mersin, McNerney, Evina, Tajbakhsh

Grimsby: Killip, Mills, Osborne, Clarke (capt), Dixon, Wilks (Kelly 46), Berrett, Summerfield, Woolford, Vernam (Hooper 72), Jackson

Unused subs: Warrington, Suliman, Matt, Hall-Johnson, Vernon

Referee: Kevin Johnson

Attendance: 2055 (242 Grimsby)

Man of the Match: Glenn Morris