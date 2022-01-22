Crawley Town 0-0 Tranmere Rovers LIVE: Reds go close in tightly-fought first-half with League Two high-flyers
Crawley Town defender Jordan Tunnicliffe has returned after a long-term injury to face high-flying Tranmere Rovers this afternoon (Saturday, January 22).
John Yems has made two changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Stevenage on Tuesday night, with Jack Payne dropping to the bench and Nick Tsaroulla replacing Ashley Nadesan.
The midweek result was Crawley's first loss of 2022 and they will be hoping for a return to winning ways today.
However, it won't be easy up against a Tranmere side, which sits second in the league.
Stay tuned for live match updates.
Substitution
(66) John Yems reacts by bringing on Mark Marshall for Nick Tsaroulla.
GOAL Crawley 0-1 Tranmere - Jay Spearing (65)
Tranmere have the breakthrough.
Jay Spearing's low free kick finds its way in via a deflection.
(64) Nearly a goal for Tunnicliffe on his return! He was picked out by Jack Powell with a deep ball but the keeper was able to prevent the ball from hitting the net.
(59) The corner comes to nothing.
Substitutions
Changes for both sides before the corner is taken.
Ashley Nadesan comes on to replace Sam Matthews for Crawley.
Elliott Nevitt comes on for Tranmere, in place of Charlie Jolley.
(57) Tranmere have a corner.
(56) Crawley now do win a free-kick moments later when Nichols is hauled to the floor.
(55) James Tilley goes down on the edge of the box but the referee waves big shouts for a free-kick.
(54) Tranmere very close to the opener after a lovely move involving McPake. The ball went inches wide of the post from a tight angle.
(50) Kane Hemmings shoots from distance. It’s on target but an easy save for Glenn Morris.