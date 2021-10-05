Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 4: Much-changed Reds exit Papa John's Trophy

Tony Craig made his 650th career appearance in Crawley Town's 4-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by Steve Robards

First half goals from Ruel Sotiriou and Dan Happe gave the visitors a commanding half-time lead.

Second half strikes from Sotiriou and Dan Kemp ensured victory for Orient.

The defeat, and Charlton Athletic's 4-1 home win over Southampton Under-21s, means the Reds and the young Saints cannot advance from Southern Section Group G.

Leyton Orient and the Addicks both have six points from two games, while Crawley and Southampton have yet to register any points.

The Reds made EIGHT changes to the first XI that played in the 2-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Archie Davies, Tom Dallison and Jack Powell were the only players to retain their places, while the returning Tony Craig made his 650th career appearance.

The O's took the lead on seven minutes. Sotiriou controlled a deflection before firing a half-volley off the post and into the net.

Orient doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark. A dangerous ball in from Tom James was met by a thumping header from Happe.

Sotiriou added his second, and the visitors third, on 58 minutes. The striker arrowed home on the half-volley after the Reds were unable to deal with a long throw.

And the O's made it four on 77 minutes. Craig Clay's cross found Kemp unmarked in the six-yard box, and the 22-year-old fired home.