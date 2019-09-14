Crawley Town 0 Mansfield Town 0: Lubala misses penalty as Reds dominate first half

Bez Lubala missed the chance to give Crawley Town the lead against Mansfield Town from the penalty spot as the two sides played out a goalless first 45 minutes.

The visitors had the games first chance of the afternoon on four minutes. A lovely weighted ball from Jacob Mellis played in Nicky Maynard but the former Bristol City striker skewed his attempt wide of the target.

Three minutes later the Reds hit back with two chances in as many minutes. Reece Grego-Cox did well to nick the ball from a Stags defender on the edge of the area before squaring the ball to Camara. The Bissau-Guinean set himself but his powerful shot was well blocked by a Mansfield defender out for a corner.

From the corner Nathan Ferguson whipped a delicious ball into the box for Ollie Palmer, but his deft flick was easily taken by keeper Conrad Logan.

Crawley had a massive penalty appeal turned down on 17 minutes. A lovely flowing move from the Reds saw Grego-Cox whip a pacy cross into the box towards Lubala. Although the ball was plucked out of the air by Logan, the Reds starlet was bundled over by a Stags defender off the ball. A huge roar came up from the stands, expecting a spot kick to be awarded, but referee Scott Oldham remained unmoved.

On 21 minutes an underweight backpass from Mansfield's CJ Hamilton sent Camara haring through one-on-one with the goalkeeper. But the Stags stopper did well to spare Hamitlon's blushes as he was quick off his line to clear.

A minute later and the Reds had a half-hearted penalty appeal waved away after Camara went to ground, probably too easily, in the area. But Crawley would eventually be awarded a spot kick on 26 minutes.

Grego-Cox was pulled down in the box by Krystian Pearce as the Reds winger attempted to accelerate past the Mansfield man. This time referee Oldham pointed to the spot and up stepped the in-form Lubala. But the Reds starlet saw his penalty saved well down low to the left by Logan and the scores remained level.

On 31 minutes Lubala had a superb chance to make amends for his miss. The 21-year-old cut in from the left before fizzing a shot away that rippled the side netting.

Despite Crawley's dominance in the opening half-hour, the Stags were still posing a threat. A minute after Lubala's chance, Mansfield launched a breakneck counter attack. Maynard found himself through on goal and, perhaps too unselfishly, squared the ball to Danny Rose. But Rose's first touch was awful, taking the ball away from the forward, and was easily snuffed out by Glenn Morris.

The Reds forged another shooting opportunity on 39 minutes. Ferguson, receiving the ball from Camara, fired a low shot from the edge of the that beat Logan but went mere millimetres past the left hand post.

Two minutes before the break Morris was called into a top-draw save to keep the game goalless. Hamilton cut inside before unleashing a stinging curled effort which was well palmed away by Crawley's number one.

The Reds ended with another two chances. Lubala's driven attempt was punched away by Logan and this was followed Palmer flicking over from a corner.

Crawley had dominated the first half but had nothing to show for it.

Crawley Town: Morris, Sesay, Sendles-White, Tunnicliffe, Doherty, Bulman, Ferguson, Grego-Cox, Camara, Lubala, Palmer. Unused: Luyambula, Young, Francomb, Nathaniel-George, Bloomfield, Allarakhia, Galach.

Mansfield Town: Logan, Preston, Pearce, Sweeney, Gordon, MacDonald, Shaughnessy, Hamilton, Mellis, Maynard, Rose. Unused: Stone, Benning, Bishop, Khan, Afolayan, Sterling-James, Smith.

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: