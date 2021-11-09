Crawley Town 0, Southampton under 21s 3 - LIVE: Clinical Saints go 3-0 up in EFL trophy, Grego-Cox makes first appearance in 620 days
Crawley Town named a strong starting XI for the final EFL Trophy group game against Southampton under 21s.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:36 pm
You can follow our live blog here. Page will alert you when there are updates.
Crawley Town v Southampton u21s LIVE
- Reds name strong side for final EFL Trophy game
- Both sides already out of competition
- Davide Rodari in starting line-up, Grego-Cox and Matthews on bench for Reds
It’s 4-0 - Thierry Small finishes off a good move with a superb goal
83 mins - corner Reds
Matthews replaces Frost
Same story as Saturday - Crawley getting in good positions but lacking that killer final ball or touch
72 mins - Good run by Tyler Frost, unfortunately shot went well wide
67 mins. Sam Ashford booked
Huge cheer for Grego-Cox
It’s 3-0 - Oliagbe gets his second from less than a yard out
