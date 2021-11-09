Crawley Town 0, Southampton under 21s 3 - LIVE: Clinical Saints go 3-0 up in EFL trophy, Grego-Cox makes first appearance in 620 days

Crawley Town named a strong starting XI for the final EFL Trophy group game against Southampton under 21s.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:36 pm
Sam Ashford was in the starting line-up

Crawley Town v Southampton u21s LIVE

  • Reds name strong side for final EFL Trophy game
  • Both sides already out of competition
  • Davide Rodari in starting line-up, Grego-Cox and Matthews on bench for Reds
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:45

It’s 4-0 - Thierry Small finishes off a good move with a superb goal

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:38

83 mins - corner Reds

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:37

Matthews replaces Frost

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:37

81 mins

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:35

Same story as Saturday - Crawley getting in good positions but lacking that killer final ball or touch

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:29

72 mins - Good run by Tyler Frost, unfortunately shot went well wide

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:28

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:24

67 mins. Sam Ashford booked

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:20

Huge cheer for Grego-Cox

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:15

It’s 3-0 - Oliagbe gets his second from less than a yard out

