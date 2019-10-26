Crawley Town 0 Swindon Town 4: Reds sunk by Doyle hat-trick

Crawley Town failed to score for the first time in all competitions since March 30 as they fell to a 4-0 home defeat against Swindon Town in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon.

Eoin Doyle's double put the Robins 2-0 up at half-time. League Two's top scorer completed his hat-trick on the hour before Jerry Yates wrapped up a comfortable win at the death.

The Reds will be looking for an improved performance against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday night.

The result sees Crawley drop to 17th in the table after taking 20 points from 16 games.

Gabriele Cioffi made two changes from Tuesday night's draw at Newport County. Ashley Nadesan replaced the suspended Bez Lubala while Panutche Camara came in for Tarryn Allarakhia. Ollie Palmer, who had been suffering with an ankle injury, was fit enough for a place on the bench.

The Robins set their stall out early as they had a plethora of shots well blocked by the hosts before the ball was eventually put out for a throw.

And this early pressure finally told as Swindon opened the scoring on five minutes. Brilliant anticipation from Anthony Grant on the edge of the box saw the midfielder square the ball to the back post for the prolific Doyle to slot home.

The visitors enjoyed near total dominance in the opening third and should've doubled the deficit as Michael Doughty's effort went inches wide.

But Crawley began to assert themselves. Ashley Nathaniel-George drilled a low shot past the post before the winger fired a free-kick straight at Swindon keeper Steven Benda.

The Reds, their confidence now restored, had a penalty shout turned down by referee Michael Salisbury after Nadesan was brought down in the area by Benda.

But Swindon doubled their advantage just a minute before the break thanks to a great counter attacking move. Keshi Anderson's delightful backheel found Dion Donohue who delivered a pinpoint, first time cross for Doyle to bullet a header home.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was added to the first half and both sides managed to rattle the woodwork. Doughty crashed a shot against the crossbar before Ferguson clattered the post from outside the area.

The second half saw little goalmouth action but Swindon put the game to bed on the hour. Anderson was again the architect and Doyle was again on hand to score, completing his hat-trick.

And the Robins added their fourth with three minutes to go. Kaiyne Woolery picked out Yates who tapped into an empty net.

Crawley Town: Morris, Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Dallison, Doherty, Grego-Cox, Camara (van Velzen 57), Ferguson, Nathaniel-George (Palmer 78), Bloomfield, Nadesan (Allarakhia 49). Unused: Luyambula, Young, Sendles-White, Galach.

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 2,601 (621 away)