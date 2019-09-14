Crawley Town 1-0 Mansfield Town: Player ratings Typical, impressive performance in goal from Morris. He was called into action more than a few times but was equal to everything which came his way. Pic Steve Robards SR1921855 Crawley edged closer to the League Two play-off places with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Mansfield this afternoon. Here’s how we rated Reds’ players. Quiet in the first half but he made a vital goalline clearance to keep the score at 1-0. Assured despite playing alongside a new defensive partner in Sendles-White. Another clean sheet to his name too. Pic Steve Robards SR1921802 SUS-190831-154523001 Promising league debut for the defender. Was composed at the back all afternoon. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC Solid defensively when called upon and posed a threat going forward in the first half. Quiet second half and was taken off with an unfortunate injury. Another comanding performance from the veteran. Incredible how he seems to play 90 minutes every week Quiet performance by his standards. First Reds player to be replaced. Pic Steve Robards SR1921791 SUS-190831-154501001 Another promising display from the young Grego-Cox, causing oppostion defenders a real headache. Earned Crawley a first half penalty. He just needs to improve on his end product. All running but little end product from Camara. You can't knock his effort though and his tireless performance earned him the sponsors' man of the match award. Reds top scorer Lubala made amends for his first half penalty miss by opening the scoring early in the second half. What a start he has made to life at Crawley. Picture: Steve Robards Everything but a goal for Palmer. Tireless performance and ran himself into the ground. Hobbled off late on which will be a worry for fans. Crawley Town 1 Mansfield Town 0: Lubala atones for penalty miss to claim hard-fought Reds win