Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City: Player ratings

A heroic performance earned League Two Crawley Town an astonishing victory over Premier League Norwich City this evening. Here's how each Reds player fared.

Michael Luyambula - 8: His confidence would have been hugely boosted by two fine stops in the opening five minutes, as Reds waived a yellow storm. Largely untroubled for the rest of the first half but was called into action throughout the second half.

David Sesay- 7: He looked exposed in the first half, leaving a lot of space on the left but settled into the game and posed an attacking threat in the second half. With the game entering the final ten minutes, a superb sliding challenge from Sesay stopped sub Emiliano Buendia from being one-on-one with Luyambula.

Jordan Tunnicliffe- 8: Had to stay alert, particularly in the opening stages after Norwich's fast start but he didn't put a foot wrong, dealing with everything which came his way.

Tom Dallison- 9: Looked solid alongside Tunnicliffe at the back. Restricted Norwich to few clear cut chances.

Josh Doherty - 8: Started well and made a potentially goal-saving sliding challenge on Sam Byram who looked set to break free on the right early on. Almost headed in an opener just minutes later, after playing a one-two with Bez Lubala following a surging run forward.

Dannie Bulman - 8: Cool and composed. Nothing more or nothing less than you would expect from the veteran.

Nathan Ferguson - 7: Assured but unspectacular. Had a quiet first half by the standards we've come to expect in the early stages of the season but he grew into the game in the second half.

Reece Grego-Cox - 7: Very impressive first half, showcasing his eye-opening pace and trickery. He did play some slack passes and his final ball was lacking, though. Had a quieter second half.

Panutche Camara - 5: Looked his energetic self early on but his game was cut short by injury following a clash with Norwich's Timm Klose.

Bez Lubala - 8: Started brightly and scored his fifth goal in his first seven games for the club via deflection to give Reds an unlikely lead. He is quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Ollie Palmer - 8: Had to feed off scraps with Norwich seeing most of the ball in the first half but he chased after every ball and forced the defenders into mistakes. Was even better in the second half and was very unlucky not to score. A real handful.

Subs

Filipe Morais - 7: Assured in possession after coming on as a first half sub and endeavoured to be Crawley's creative spark as they looked to hit Norwich on the counter.

George Francomb- NA