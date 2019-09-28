Crawley Town 1- 3 Walsall: How Reds rated in first league defeat since August
Walsall condemned Crawley to their first defeat in six league games at The People's Pension Stadium this afternoon, but how did the players fare?
Here's how we rated each Crawley player.
1. Glenn Morris - 6
Powerless to stop Clarke's powerful opener and Mcdonald's excellent, curling effort just before the break. Hard to say what else he could have done to stop Adebayo's goal from point blank range.Held firm in the second half