Crawley Town 1, Exeter City 3 - RECAP: Jay, Atangana and Nombe complete Grecians turnaround after Nadesan is sent off

Ashley Nadesan was sent off in the first half against Exeter City the People's Pension Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:52 pm
Ashley Nadesan was sent off

You can follow all the action with our live blog here.

Crawley Town 1, Exeter City 2 LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:15

  • Reds 12th going into the game after defeat against Sutton United on Saturday
  • The Grecians are 9th - they have only lost one game but have drawn EIGHT
  • Both teams are on 17 points, one point off the play-offs
  • Nadesan sent off, Grecians go ahead after goals from Jay and Atangana
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:15

Our player ratings for tonight

Crawley Town 1, Exeter City 3: Nadesan sent off, Kwesi scores - but who stood out for the Reds? Player ratings

Crawley Town lost 3-1 Exeter City tonight (Tuesday) at the People's Pension Stadium.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:15

Our player ratings for tonight

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:15

Our player ratings for tonight

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:47

A harsh night for the Reds - reaction, plyer ratings etc to follow

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:43

It’s all over

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:38

4 added minutes

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:37

90th min 3-1 Exeter City - Nombe scored

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:34

1960 attendance

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:30

82 Nombe booked for foul on Dallison

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:28

81 - Taylor off, Amond on for Exeter

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Crawley Town