Crawley Town 1, Newport County 0 - LIVE: Appiah header gives Reds the lead against Exiles

Crawley Town are goalless after 45 minutes against Newport County at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:03 pm
Crawley Town will be hoping to be celebrating against Newport County

The Reds ended their poor run of results with a 1-0 win at Barrow. See how they get on against Newport with our live blog below.

Page updates automatically...

Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:12

  • Reds beat Barrow 1-0 on Saturday
  • John Yems’s side are currently 18th in the League Two table on 20 points
  • Newport are eighth in the table on 26 points
  • Newport lost 2-1 to Swindon Town at home last time out
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:12

68 mins - Great shot by Ferry equalled by the save by Joe Day

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:12

67 minutes - Grego-Cox replaces Tilley

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:10

Looks like Reece Grego-Cox is coming on

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:07

Will Ferry is having a big impact on this game.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:05

61 mins - Superb run by Ferry, great ball to Francomb but keeper saves effort

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:03

YEEESSSSSS

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:02

SUB for Newport - Courtney Baker-Richardson on for Ellison

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:00

1-0 CRAWLEY! Appiah heads home from Powell’s pin point free kick

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:58

54 mins - free kick in dangerous position after Tilley was fouled

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:58

Matt Dolan is going off with an injury. Replaced by Jake Cain

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Crawley Town