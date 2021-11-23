Crawley Town 1, Newport County 0 - LIVE: Appiah header gives Reds the lead against Exiles
Crawley Town are goalless after 45 minutes against Newport County at the People's Pension Stadium.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:03 pm
The Reds ended their poor run of results with a 1-0 win at Barrow. See how they get on against Newport with our live blog below.
- Reds beat Barrow 1-0 on Saturday
- John Yems’s side are currently 18th in the League Two table on 20 points
- Newport are eighth in the table on 26 points
- Newport lost 2-1 to Swindon Town at home last time out
68 mins - Great shot by Ferry equalled by the save by Joe Day
67 minutes - Grego-Cox replaces Tilley
Looks like Reece Grego-Cox is coming on
Will Ferry is having a big impact on this game.
61 mins - Superb run by Ferry, great ball to Francomb but keeper saves effort
YEEESSSSSS
SUB for Newport - Courtney Baker-Richardson on for Ellison
1-0 CRAWLEY! Appiah heads home from Powell’s pin point free kick
54 mins - free kick in dangerous position after Tilley was fouled
Matt Dolan is going off with an injury. Replaced by Jake Cain
