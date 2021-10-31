Action from Crawley Town's 4-1 home defeat to Port Vale. Picture by Steve Robards

Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4 - player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in Vale defeat?

Ten-man Crawley Town were beaten 4-1 at home by high-flying Port Vale in League Two on Saturday.

By Matt Pole
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 10:08 am
Updated Sunday, 31st October 2021, 10:10 am

It was a difficult afternoon with Joel Lynch being sent off so early, but the Reds performed with great heart and resilience against second-placed Vale.

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Glenn Morris - 8

Without his saves, Port Vale could well have hit more than four. Made a series of acrobatic stops to hold back the Vale onslaught. Can't be faulted for any of the goals.

Photo: Steve Robards

2. Nick Tsaroulla - 7

Proved his defensive capabilites. Did incredibly well to pocked both Vale's Gibbons and Garrity in the first half before tiredness set in.

Photo: Steve Robards

3. Joel Lynch - 4

Shown a straight red card for an off the ball elbow. A mad decision for a player of his experience. Left his teammates fighting an uphill battle for almost 80 minutes.

Photo: Steve Robards

4. Tony Craig - 7

Marshalled the defensive superbly in the first half alongside Francomb. A cool head at the back before the extra man told

Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Crawley TownPort ValeLeague Two
