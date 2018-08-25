Crawley Town 3 Bury 2: How the Red Devils rated

Crawley Town warming up before today's match against Bury. Picture by Sam Morton.
Ollie Palmer's late, late winner sealed a 3-2 victory for the Reds over Bury to give Crawley Town their second win of the season.

After a thrilling win for Crawley Town, here is how the Red Devils rated:

Glenn Morris 7 - Looked calm when called upon but the first Bury goal was a soft one to concede.

George Francomb 6 - Was dependable out on the flank and delivered the ball to see the Reds go ahead but was caught out a few times at the back.

Romain Vincelot 6 - Was he's usual composed self and looked comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Mark Connolly 6 - Made several key headers and blocks to prevent Bury from adding to their lead.

Josh Doherty 6 -Made some good runs down the flanks and was solid yet unspectacular in defence.

Filipe Morais 8 - Should have seen his magical goal stand but again showed his class with great distribution and vision before coming off injured.

Jimmy Smith 7 - Captain lead by example and gave the Reds an early lead.

Dannie Bulman 6 - Proved a cool, calm head in the centre of the pitch.

Ashley Nathaniel-George 7 - Weaved his magic with the ball on flanks and flummoxed and bamboozled the Bury defence on may occassions.

Ollie Palmer 9 - The hero again for the Reds. Did what he did best by holding up the ball well and being a nuisance in the penalty area and throughly deserved his late winner. Will be the difference for Crawley this season.

Dominic Poleon 7 - Had the ball in the net but it was right ruled out for offside. Posed the Bury defence all sorts of problems.

Subs:
Lewis Young 6 - (replaced Filipe Morais 70')

Panutche Camara (replaced Dominic Poleon 75') 8 - Leapt highest to make it 2-2 and had a goal chalked off. An instant impact.

Rob Milsom (replaced Jimmy Smith 90) N/A - Came on with minutes to go.