Crawley Town aiming to make another four new signings

Crawley Town are expecting to make another four or five new signings before the transfer window closes on August 9.

They are also considering making a season-long loan which can be done at any time before August 31.

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170830-145833001

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz has revealed the first of these could be as early as today (Wednesday).

Top of his list of targets is a striker and he is hopeful of landing one from another English Football League club.

Speaking yesterday Gaygusuz said: “We are trying to sign a striker from a Football League club this week.

“It could take place tomorrow if everything goes through, but then again it may not happen!

“I could see us signing four or five new players, but this may change.”

So far Reds have made two new summer signings, midfielder George Francomb from AFC Wimbledon and winger Ashley Nathaniel-George from non-league club Hendon, who joined last week.

Gaygusuz praised the most recent recruit. He said: “I believe in the boy, Ashley is very humble and is willing to play his heart out.

“It’s good to have him at the club, he’s very young and hungry and the way we play suits him.”

Lewis Young has been offered a contract extension and Gaygusuz is expecting Young to stay, having completed four years at the club.

He said: “Lewis has improved a lot and always gives his best, has a great attitude, comes from a great footballing background and ticks all the boxes.”

Interest had been received from other clubs for Josh Yorwerth, Panutche Camara and Enzio Boldewijn, but so far no official bids.

Gaygusuz said: “If a League One or Championship club was to come in we would miss them but not stand in their way of progressing. These boys have given everything for the club.”

Pre-season training starts next Wednesday, June 27 while the EFL fixtures will be released tomorrow, (Thursday) at 9am.

Check our website at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk to see who Reds will be facing.

Next week Reds’ fixtures will be published in a cut-out form in the Crawley Observer.