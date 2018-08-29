Crawley Town ask for huge compensation to allow Harry Kewell to move to Notts County, say reports

Harry Kewell is believed to be in talks with Notts County about taking over as their new manager, according to reports.

The Nottingham Post said they are in negotiations about the Reds boss replacing Kevin Nolan, who was sacked after their defeat to Lincoln City at the weekend.

A national report has said Crawley’s compensation valuation for the former Liverpool winger is £400,000.

It has also been reported that Kewell missed training yesterday (Tuesday) to speak to the Magpies.

Notts County chairman Alan Hardy has told fans he would like a new manager in place ready for this weekend’s home game against Forest Green Rovers.

He has admitted approaching three managers, with Harry Kewell, Neil Ardley (AFC Wimbledon) and former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer all understood to be in the frame.

Hardy said: “I am very keen to make a swift appointment to ensure the successful candidate is given time to, should they wish, utilise the loan window which closes at 5pm on Friday.

“We have approached three clubs for permission to speak to their managers and have been inundated with expressions of interest from elsewhere.

“We hope to hold discussions with our preferred targets this afternoon.

“I expect to have a new manager in place before Saturday’s home match against Forest Green Rovers and would call on everyone with Notts County at heart to come down to Meadow Lane and support us as we commence a new chapter in our beloved club’s history.”