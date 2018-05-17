Crawley Town away fans the smallest in the English Football League

Crawley Town has the least number of fans following them to away matches in the English Football League.

Website Fanbanter.co.uk has listed the averages away attendances of all 72 clubs from the Championship to League 2 and Reds had the smallest travelling support.

Crawley were 72nd in the list with an average of 122 making it to grounds around the country on away days.

They had seven few than 71st-placed Morecambe with 129, while Forest Green Rovers, who have just completed their first ever season in the Football league, had 193, while League 2 champions Accrington Stanley were 65th with 222.

Crawley fans had some of longest distances to travel, with several of the trips notching up massive distances such as Carlisle (688 miles round trip), Morecambe (570 miles), Grimsby (468 miles) and Lincoln (400 miles).

Reds’ Fan Representative Steve Leake said on Facebook: “Our supporters are the best in quality, just not in quantity.”

The best supported club outside the Premier League was Championship club Leeds United with 2,978, while their rivals Aston Villa had 2,777.