Crawley Town ban fan for homophobic abuse of staff on Twitter

Crawley Town have banned a supporter from two home games for sending homophobic abuse to a member of staff.

The fan posted the message on Twitter after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home by Forest Green Rovers.

The club put a statement on their website www.crawleytownfc.com saying the fan is ‘not welcome’ at The People’s Pension Stadium for the rest of the season.

The statement read: “Abuse of anyone at this club, be it staff, players or supporters, will not be tolerated.”

Here is the statement in full:

“Everyone involved in football at a professional level understands that criticism is part and parcel of the game.

“Whilst some may not like or agree with the criticism, people who back the club are within their rights to have their opinion and indeed voice it.

“What will not be accepted at this club are comments that go beyond criticism, but instead amount to abuse, particularly when that abuse is of a discriminatory nature.

“After last Saturday’s home game versus Forest Green, a tweet was received by the club that was of a homophobic nature, aimed at one of the club’s staff.

“This is not criticism, this is abuse. Abuse of anyone at this club, be it staff, players or supporters, will not be tolerated, and as such, the club have today taken action.

“Contact has been made with the person in question to inform them that they are not welcome at The People’s Pension Stadium for the remainder of the season.

“One positive to come out of this negative episode was the condemnation of the tweet from a number of our loyal followers who, whilst we’re sure are also not happy, are decent enough people to treat others with respect.”

