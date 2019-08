It was an historic night at The People's Pension Stadium on Tuesday night.

Crawley Town beat Norwich City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup - it was the first time Res have beaten a Premier League side and the first time they had reached the third round of the competition. PW Sporting Photography was at the game - here are a selection of their pictures.

