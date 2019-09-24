Crawley Town beat Stoke City: 'We have not done anything special' says Cioffi

Gabriele Cioffi. Picture by PW Sporting Photography
Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has said the win against Stoke City 'means a lot' but his side 'have not done anything special'.

Reds knocked out their second big scalp in this year's Carabao Cup campaign - following Norwich City in the previous round - and now face a potentially huge game in the fourth round.

But although the clubw ill enjoy the night, Cioffi played down the result.

Cioffi said: "I think it means a lot [to a club like Crawley Town]. At the end of the day we have not done anything special because we still have to guarantee the 50 points to be a league club next season but I think it showed a lot to our supporters and myself.

"We will enjoy a lot tonight because first of all it’s a great victory for the player then for the club, then for the staff of the club and then myself."

