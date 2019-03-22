Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi calls on fans to back the team as they host Lincoln City

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has apologised for last week’s display and called upon fans to back his team as they host Lincoln City.

The Reds’ chief would like as many supporters as possible to come out to watch them take on the top of the table visitors.

He has apologised for the miserable spectacle watched by the 79 travelling fans at Crewe last weekend during which Reds conceded four goals in seven minutes.

Cioffi said: “I have to apologise on my behalf, on the players’ behalf for what they saw.

“For it was something which is not part of my luggage and is a massive lesson we have learned.

“I wish the supporters will be on our side because it is an important game for us.

“There are a lot of people coming from Lincoln and we want to show them that Crawley is a tough place to come to.

“I know that is frustrating this season and it is frustrating for us as well but we are working every day to be (better) and their support is a boost.”

Cioffi has no hard feelings towards tomorrow’s referee Craig Hicks who controversially sent-off Ollie Palmer during Crawley’s 1-0 defeat against Northampton in November.

He said: “More than a lot of people thought it was a harsh decision and I am surprised he is coming back.

“But he will have our welcome and I am sure he will perform better than the previous time.”

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley said in his pre-match press conference that this will be their toughest match of the season.

However Cioffi stressed he would rather have a good result than nice things being said about his team.

He said: “For us (respect) is important but it won’t change anything; we have come away with lots of compliments from opposing managers but without points.

“But we need points and that’s what want to take away from this game.”

Ibrahim Meite begins a three-match suspension after being sent-off against Crewe, while Luke Gambin and Jimmy Smith are ruled out through injury.