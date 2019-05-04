Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi gives his reaction to victory over Tranmere Rovers

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi was delighted with his side's display and hoped the fans enjoyed their final day victory over Tranmere Rovers.



He saw it as important to finish the season with their chins up and certainly did that after beating the play-off contenders 3-1.

Cioffi said: "It is what we wanted to do all week after last we only played for one half and the half we played we could have scored five goals.

"Every time you step on to the pitch it is a matter of honour and respect for the supporters of the club and for ourselves.



"We said during the week To end the season with a bad performance would have been unacceptable. Everyone got the message.

"I hope the fans enjoyed the game and went home happy; it was a sunny Saturday!

"I am happy for Ashley (Nathaniel-George), Panutche (Camara) and Filipe (Morais) for scoring their goals.



"It was one of the best performances of the season; the boys showed belief and we are on the right path.



"We've made mistakes this season, we know that but we've ended it in a positive way."



Cioffo was also pleased to be able give injury-time appearances for Jimmy Smith, who has been out since September with a knee injury.



"Smith coming back was like a new signing. We would have put him on earlier but the game was a very physical one and we wanted to play it safe and ease him back."

