Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi: ‘We didn’t deserve this result’

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi could not believe how Reds lost to Forest Green Rovers despite dominating large parts of the game.

His side took the lead midway through the first half when skipper Dannie Bulman struck spectacularly into the top of the net from more than 25 yards.

Christian Doidge equalised for Forest Green ten minutes later having been put through by Reece Brown.

Reds then had several chances to take the lead from Filipe Morais, and three times from Ollie Palmer.

However they could not find the net again and it looked like the game was going to finish a 1-1 draw when Doidge headed in the winner after a mistake by Morais with just two minutes to go.

Cioffi said: “We didn’t deserve this result as we didn’t deserve the Morecambe result.

“The level of performance is good, sometimes really high.

“In the last ten games I can say we had just two flat performances, not poor, flat performances and one where we had just six minutes of craziness.”

Cioffi is focussing on the positives from the game.

He said: “So I have to look at the positive side which is that the team is fit, the team is playing, the team has footballing ideas and the boys were committed.

“We have to be more clinical, yes, but at least we were in there in front of goal.”

Cioffi praised the goal scored and the overall display of his 40-year-old captain Dannie Bulman.

The Reds boss said: “It was an amazing goal, it was another good performance from Bully.

“It was a wise performance, full of heart, of passion, of belief and is the cherry on the cake of a squad that I feel is on my side.”