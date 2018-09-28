Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi would love to fill Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi would love to see Broadfield Stadium full on a matchday.

The Italian made a great impact in his first match in charge against Morecambe when he ran on to the pitch to congratulate Panutche Camara after he scored their second goal.

Cioffi with Reds fans at Lincoln City last week

At the end of the game Cioffi formed a line with players to thank the crowd for their support during their 2-0 victory, which made a fantastic atmosphere.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) home game against Yeovil Town, he hopes fans will come back to Broadfield Stadium and watch again.

Cioffi said: “Playing in a full stadium full of a crowd that supports you triggers energy and gives you more motivation.

“We would like to show to our city we are a good team.

“We have to bring the supporters on-side more and more and we will do this with heart, good performances and results.

“We wish to see the stadium fill up as soon as we can to give the guys (players) the right support, because they deserve this.”

