Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell: Suspensions give others opportunity at Accrington

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell reckons being without Jimmy Smith and Jordan Roberts for their trip to Accrington Stanley this Saturday will bring a good opportunity for whoever steps into their shoes.

The duo will be suspended after both getting sent-off at Crewe during their 3-0 defeat on Saturday.

Kewell disagreed with both dismissals: “I don’t think they were (red) cards, but the referee sees what he sees and we’ve got to deal with it.

“It’s a team game and it’s an opportunity for players to step in and take their chance.

“We know Accrington like to play and we’ll go up there with confidence.

“We’re in a stage where we’re in a transition. We’re nearly there.

“It’s about going up to Accrington and playing the way we want to play. If we do that, we’ll give them a good game.”