Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell: ‘We’re not the finished article’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has stressed his side are not the finished article as he looked ahead to Saturday’s home game against Accrington Stanley.

He is not getting over-confident having overseen the 2-1 defeat of second-placed Notts County away from home on Tuesday night.

Kewell believes hard work brings rewards and is keen to see where this takes them as they head towards the business end of the season.

He said: “With 17 games to go including Saturday there is still more than a third of the season left. I have a lot of faith in these boys.

“They want to work hard, they want to improve and they love winning.

“We’re certainly not getting carried away because we’re far from the finished article, but everyone in the squad is looking forward to seeing what we can achieve between now and May.”

Kewell is happy with the way his side are progressing and their recent upturn in results has lifted them the lower positions of League 2 up to 12th.

However he is not taking anything for granted and knows they must focus on the job in hand at taking on third-placed Accrington Stanley.

Stanley come to the Checkatrade on the back of beating Port Vale 3-2 last Saturday, which was their fourth win in a row.

Accy striker Billy Kee is in prolific form and has scored in each of their last six games and has so far netted 17 goals this season.

Kewell said: “We’ve now won four of our last five to lift ourselves into the top half of the table for the first time this season.

“It’s been gratifying to see the hard work the lads have put in on the training ground – not just in recent weeks but since the start of the season – pay off in terms of consistent performances and good results.

“But I’m a very big believer in that old football adage about taking one game at a time.

“We had a great result at Notts County on Tuesday but by the time the bus got back to Crawley the focus of the players had switched to another tough test against Accrington on Saturday.”