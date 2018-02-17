Crawley Town boss Kewell believes performances are more important as a coach than results

Crawley Town moved up to ninth in the league with a 3-1 win over promotion-chasing Lincoln City, but boss Harry Kewell was mainly pleased about the performance which earned it.

Following a heavy 4-1 defeat at top of the table Luton on Tuesday night, Kewell was delighted to see his side bounce back so well with a ‘1000 per cent deserved win’.

Crawley Town FC v Lincoln City FC. Pic Steve Robards SR1804914 SUS-180217-163748001

He said: “We wanted to play the right way and we went about it from the get go.

“We controlled the first half, but Lincoln got their chance at the end of it which they were always going to do. They play a very direct way which works for them.

“We were a bit annoyed we didn’t go in two or three goals up but we came back out and knew exactly what they were going to do.

“They started off good but the attitude of my players to get the ball on the floor, control it and press from the front was excellent. 1000 per cent we deserved that win.”

Kewell believes that player improvement should be prioritised over results, if players are to make it to the highest level.

He added: “All you want is to see your team play the right way.

“I know it’s about results, I understand that, but at this level I feel you have to improve players which shows you are coaching the right way.

“It’s a great league to be a part of, because anything can happen, but it also gives the players the chance to get to that high level.

“We all want to play good football, but it’s about having the confidence of doing it and there was a lot of pressure on these boys because we did want to change.

“They stuck to it and full credit to them. They are now believing in it and wanting to believe in it which you can see in the performances.

“Everyone’s performance was excellent today.”