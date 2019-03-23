Crawley Town captain Dannie Bulman gives his reaction to Lincoln defeat

Crawley Town captain Dannie Bulman admitted losing to Lincoln City gave him a bad taste in his mouth.

He did not think gthere was much between the two sides until they took their chances and Reds didn’t.

The Reds’ talisman revealed the team believed their could repeat the feat of when the two teams met before in September (when Crawley won 1-0 away) and get something from the game.

He said: “After any defeat there’s always going to a bad mood, a bad feeling and a bad taste in your mouth.

“But that’s football; we must pick ourselves up and hopefully get three points next week against Morecambe.

“Even up to the first goal there was nothing in it up until the 35th minute or whatever.

“There was good movement from the striker, he got across the defender and nicked it in.

“That was a kick in the teeth and I thought we reacted well but they were ruthless and we weren’t.

“We huffed and puffed but did not have not great quality.”

Bulman reckoned Lincoln City were reminiscent of promotion-chasing Reds under the management of Steve Evans.

He said: “It reminded me of the Crawley of old under Steve Evans; not great on the eye but we were hustling and bustling and very functional.

“We played to our strengths and you’d put your money on them going up.

“I’m pleased with how we got about them and stuck to the gameplan.”