Crawley Town commence installation of new LED screen

Dannie Bulman (left) and Crawley Town manager John Yems oversee the initial groundworks and foundation piling. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Working in partnership with IDentity Projects Limited, the appointed contractors begun the initial groundworks on Tuesday morning, which will last for the next two weeks.

Weather and progress dependant, the foundations will then cure for the following four weeks in order to reach a satisfactory strength.

Throughout this period concrete sample cube testing will be undertaken at seven, 14 and 28 days after the pouring of the piles and pile cap foundations.

During this phase of quality testing, connectivity tests will also be carried on new fibre cabling from the main stand/gantry to ensure the screen is able to operate reliability upon completion of the fully installation.

Finally, the electrics, steel framework and subsequent installation of the LED screen panels is scheduled for the start of November, subject to satisfactory weather and any other unforeseen variables.

Upon the completion of works, the club will then continue to work with the relevant partners to test the screen and its capabilities ahead of an expected full launch later that month.

General manager Tom Allman said: “I’m really excited that we’re now in a position to be able to progress with the installation of the big screen here at the stadium.

"During the pandemic, plans for the install were rightly put on the back burner, but now that we appear to be coming out the other side of the crisis, we’re now able to fully push on with our plans which will hopefully see the screen in use in the next few months.

"Owing to the history surrounding the big screen, we as a club have been loathe to put out any updates that don’t actually contain anything new information, but the fact that we’re now in a position to provide some tangible news on when fans can expect to see something on a match day is credit to all those involved on the project, particularly Colin and Matthew Robotham, who have been integral figures throughout the process and will continue to be so once the install has been completed.”

Crawley Town would also like to go on record in thanking the two major investors who have supported the work on the screen, Paul Hayward and Allan Porthouse.

Former club benefactor Paul Hayward along with lifelong fan Allan Porthouse have shown unfathomable support to their football club, which will see the club able to provide an improved match day experience at The People’s Pension Stadium, whilst also contributing to the ever improving commercial revenues.