Crawley Town Community Foundation: Crawley Town NCS kicks off again this summer

More than 240 excited young people from Crawley are signed up and ready to go for Crawley Town’s National Citizen Servicee (NCS).

Whilst the club’s first two dates are full (and already have a waiting list), they have a limited number of spaces on the final date over the summer holidays, starting Monday July 23.

Crawley Town Community Foundation

NCS is open to all current Year 11 and 12s, and the journey on the programme looks like this:

Week 1 - Adventure - 5 days, 4 nights at Adventure Activities on the Isle of Wight doing everything from coasteering to axe throwing, sea kayaking to arrow tag and sleeping in massive glamping tents - don’t worry we provide a mattress, duvet and pillow!

Week 2 – Discovery - 5 days, 4 nights at University of Sussex in Brighton where they will be working with West Sussex Fire and Rescue, doing a Brighton Challenge, participating in interactive and fun workshops for those life skills to get young people ready for work and their lives ahead. You will also get time to have some fun in the evenings with movie nights, ultimate frisbee with someone from the GB Team, and a Bake Off.

Week 3 – Social Action Planning - 5 days, you are back at home turf and just come in during the day where teams plan a community project working with a local charity or organisation. The club provide a bit of structure to help them along the way, but by the end of the week, they need to be ready to present their projects to the Lion’s Den (think Dragon’s Den).

Week 4 - Social Action - 5 days, in Crawley delivering those planned projects, whatever they might be. This is very youth led so could be anything from raising awareness, creating care packages for the homeless, rebranding a charity, campaigning or fundraising - whatever teams do they will feel empowered and great about what they have achieved!

You can get all of this for just £40 with discount code JUN10.

For more information visit NCSYES.CO.UK

If you would like to speak to one of the local team in Crawley about NCS, call the Crawley Town Community Foundation office on 01293 410 000 option 4

Follow us on @CrawleyTownCF and Instagram ‘crawleyncs’

