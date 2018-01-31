Crawley Town Community Foundation: Further education at Crawley Town

Crawley Town have confirmed the two-year Foundation Degree Programme in Community Football Coaching and Development at the Checkatrade Stadium.

The course has been specifically designed for individuals of any age who want to achieve a University degree whilst studying in a footballing environment.

The course focuses on developing coaching skills, qualities and characteristics that are required to work and develop in a professional football club setting or national governing body.

The course is a partnership between Crawley Town, EFL Trust, and the University of South Wales. The lecture and assignment material will be available for students online. All students will be enrolled at the University, with access to their online library and all learning materials giving students the perfect learning platform.

Alongside the academic element of the course, students will complete up to 200 hours of voluntary coaching within the community, alongside the Community Foundation staff, allowing the students to embed and develop the coaching techniques learnt within lectures.

Birtug Kazim, CEO of Crawley Town Community Foundation said this about the exciting new pathway, “We have been delivering higher education in the form of our BTEC Nationa Diploma in Sport for 4 years now, increasing numbers from 6 students when we first started to 40 this season.

"The Foundation Degree will provide students of the game and of all ages and backgrounds, an exciting opportunity to continue in further education based here at Crawley Town FC”.

Education Manager Leanne Caffyn added, “This is just a great way to extend your education in a fun and sports-based environment. Not only will you receive the quality of education with this Degree, but you will also have the opportunity to put in to practice what you learn by working for the Foundation. It is a chance for those who have a keen interest in pursuing a career in the sports industry to enter the profession with a Degree”.

For anyone interested, apply at www.ucas.com or www.southwales.ac.uk/apply.

More information can be found at our website at: http://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/foundationdegree