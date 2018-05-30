Crawley Town Community Foundation: Join Crawley Town Education this September

Our Crawley Town BTEC Education are still recruiting for the 2018/19 season, with planned Open Evenings coming up.

16-19-year olds can study the BTEC Level 2-3 Extended Diploma in Sport and represent Crawley Town FC Under 19's as part of the Football Education Academy 11-a-side Programme playing Premier League and Football League club.

Crawley Town Community Foundation education

The BTEC Level 3 Diploma is equivalent to 3 A-Levels and with the right grades will provide enough UCAS points for students to apply for University, the chance to gain a scholarship in USA or employment in the sports industry.

Several students are currently working at distinction grades and are looking to apply to University in both the UK and USA.

Currently there is 40 learners on the Education Academy Programme, who partake in either a BTEC Sport Level 2 Extended Certificate (equivalent to 4 GCSE’s) or a BTEC Sport Level 3 Extended Diploma (equivalent to 3 A-Levels). We also offer GCSE retakes in core subjects, delivered by our funding providers, Holy Trinity Sixth Form College.

We have two squads who compete in the National Football Youth League, playing league matches every week versus other professional football clubs, many of which are in the Premier League and Championship.

The Crawley Town Education Academy is based at the first team stadium giving each learner the motivation to succeed in a professional environment.

Benefits of our Education Academy Programme:

- We are based at the first team stadium

- We specialise in BTEC SPORT qualifications

- We offer FA Level 1 Coaching qualifications

- Future opportunities to employment in the sport sector

- Opportunities to progress onto university

- Natural progression route through to the First team

Dan Fairall, ex-student and currently Assistant Head Coach of the Crawley Town Education Academy, said this about his BTEC experiences:

“Whether it be education or football based, my time on the BTEC course was constant learning curve.”

Dan continued: “Being based at a professional football club meant the standards were very high in anything we did and we had to remain professional at all times, from our personal appearance to our football and education.”

Our next Open Evening is Tuesday 19th June with an expected start time of 6:30pm here at the Checkatrade Stadium, in the Redz Bar. Interested parties should contact education@crawleytownfc.com or call 01293 410000 ex 4.

