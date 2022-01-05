Crawley Town conclude investigation into alleged discriminatory abuse during Sutton United game

Crawley Town have completed a full investigation in to the alleged racial incident that took place during the home fixture against Sutton United. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The alleged incident took place during the League Two clash on Saturday, October 16 2021.

Despite working with Sussex Police, Sutton United and after reviewing substantial CCTV records and witness statements the club have been unable to identify the alleged abuse and are therefore cannot progress with this matter further.

Crawley Town would like to reiterate its commitment to stamping out any type of discriminatory abuse at The People's Pension Stadium and within the wider footballing world.