Crawley Town defender Joel Lynch: I feel embarrassed by Scunthorpe United defeat

Crawley Town defender Joel Lynch. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

The Iron took the lead in the first half courtesy of a George Francomb own goal and added a second in the early stages of the second half through AFC Bournemouth loanee Jake Scrimshaw.

Kwesi Appiah pulled one back in the 73rd minute, but the hosts held on to snatch a much-needed win.

The defeat was the Reds fourth in five league games, and sees them slip to 16th in the table.

Lynch said: "I feel embarrassed to be honest. We know, as a team, there's no excuses.

"We've got to take that one as a team. It's our fault that we lost and we should not be losing that game.

"The way we played was just not good enough. We were miles off it.

"It was just a bad day. We have to let it go and move on to the next game and make things right.

"It can't happen again. I've played football long enough, and I know you have those bad days, but that was one of the worst days.

"It should not have happened and the lads have got to take it.

"It was nothing to do about how we were set up or how we prepared. It's the lads who played and we've got to take it and move on and put it right in the next game."

Appiah's third goal in four games from Francomb's cross gave Crawley a glimmer of hope, but Lynch said the Reds left it too late to take points.

He added: "We don't need to be leaving it late. It was always going to be a hard game because of their [Scunthorpe' s] situation.

"They were always going to try and come out and they might have a good 20 minute spell, but we gave them confidence.

"We gave the ball away so much that we gave them confidence and it's just not like us.

"We don't need to slip down that road, and we need to be building confidence.

"We need to be getting better on the ball. It was just a very bad day.

"We apologise to the fans but it can't happen again."

Manager John Yems admitted that Lynch and his central defensive partner Tony Craig were two shining lights on a dismal day in Lincolnshire.

But the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest centre back downplayed his display, preferring to focus on a disappointing team performance.

Lynch continued: "I'm just trying to do my job. A couple of times I thought the striker was able to get in where he shouldn't have, or I gave him too much room.

"Tony was brilliant alongside me but I'm just trying to do my job.

"At the same time, it's not acceptable to lose against Scunthorpe.

"I don't care how I've played or whatever. As a team, we haven't done well enough.

"It is disappointing but that's just football. We'll knock it on the head and go to the next game.