Crawley Town defender nominated for Fans’ League Two Player of the Month Award

Crawley Town defender Nick Tsaroulla has been nominated for the Football League World Fans’ League Two Player of the Month Award for September. Picture by Cory Pickford

It was an excellent month for the left-back. The 22-year-old netted two goals while making eight tackles.

John Yems' side recorded three wins from five League Two games in September, taking 10 points from a possible 15.

Tsaroulla has been nominated for the monthly gong alongside Exeter City goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, Forest Green Rovers defender Jordan Taylor-Moore, Port Vale midfielder Ben Garrity, Leyton Orient striker Harry Smith and Sutton United right-back Joe Kizzi.