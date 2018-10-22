Crawley Town draw Southend United away in FA Cup 1st Round

Crawley Town have drawn an away trip to division-higher club Southend United in the first round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The visit to the Essex club, who are 12th in League One, will take place over the weekend of November 9-12.

The draw took place live on BBC2TV and was done by former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise and Aston Villa star Dion Dublin.

It is the third season in a row that Reds have drawn League 1 opposition, having last season played former FA Cup champions Wigan Athletic at the same stage last season, losing 2-1.

In November 2016 they played Bristol Rovers, drawing the home tie 1-1 before losing 4-2 away in the reply.

Crawley have faced the Shrimpers four times in competitive matches, the last being in 2015 when the Essex club beat Reds 3-0 at Broadfield Stadium in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

Reds reached the fifth round twice in 2011 and 2012 but have not won a match in the competition since November 2013 when they beat Non-League club Hednesford Town 2-1.