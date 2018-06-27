Crawley Town expected to sign Lincoln City striker Ollie Palmer

Crawley Town are expected to make their third new signing of the summer in the form of striker Ollie Palmer from League Two rivals Lincoln City.

The move is expected to go through with a two-year contract early next week if the two clubs agree a deal.

The signing won’t be a surprise to Reds fans after his name was mentioned on social media.

James Goodwin (@exagent) tweeted: “Crawley Town to sign a towering striker tomorrow or Weds. Not out of contract, play off chasing team. Wanted him in January I’m told.

“Not putting a name to it though as it’s a fragile deal and the agent doesn’t want it out there” and that was shared on the Crawley Town 4 Life Facebook page.

Andy Creasey (@Creakky) replied: “Sounds like Ollie Palmer”, while @AKA_DanThompson retweeted it saying: “That’ll be Ollie Palmer off to Crawley then...”

The 26-year-old frontman has scored eight goals in 45 appearances since joining the Imps from previous club Leyton Orient 12 months ago.

In April this year Palmer came on as a 63rd-minute substitute as Lincoln beat Shrewsbury 1–0 at Wembley Stadium in the EFL Trophy Final.

Palmer played in the 2015 play-off final for Grimsby Town against Bristol Rovers.

Previously Palmer scored 12 goals in 65 appearances for Leyton Orient.

Palmer finished 2012–13 as Conference South joint-topscorer with 25 goals from 42 appearances for Havant & Waterlooville and was also named Player of the Year.

If Palmer signs, he will follow midfielder George Francomb from League One side AFC Wimbledon and winger Ashley Nathaniel-George from non-league club Hendon as new arrivals at Broadfield Stadium.