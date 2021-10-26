Crawley Town form community partnership with Crawley Wasps

Crawley Town have formed a long-awaited partnership with FA Women's National League South outfit Crawley Wasps.

This partnership will bring together the two major forces of football in the area for the benefit of the town, including multiple ticket and community initiatives.

Speaking on behalf of the partnership, revenue manager Alex Watts said: "We want football to be accessible for both men and women of Crawley and with the support of Jack [Ayles, Wasps chairman] and the team at Crawley Wasps we will be able to make this happen.

"As a club we are engaging with the key stakeholders in the area through initiatives such as our Crawley Town Gratitude Scheme.

"It is encouraging to see the response from people like Jack who want to become involved with the club for the benefit of the community.

"We plan to reciprocate the support to be in a situation where fans are coming to watch Crawley Town on the Saturday and then Crawley Wasps on the Sunday."

Crawley Wasps chairman Jack Ayles said: "Crawley Wasps is one of the largest all female football clubs in the country, with our senior women's team competing in the third tier of women’s football, the FA Women’s National League.

"Our ambition is to offer girls and women a safe and professional environment where they can flourish and achieve their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

"The women’s game presents a huge opportunity for business and brands, with a unique family friendly atmosphere which we have built a solid foundation on with the help of players, staff, parents, and the local community.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Crawley Town to ensure football is accessible and inclusive to the local community.

"Since I have been chairman, we have always wanted to become more involved with Crawley Town as we know that working together on joint initiatives will benefit everyone involved."