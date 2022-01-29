The 26-year-old joined the Reds at the start of the 2020/21 season and scored against Championship side Millwall on his first professional start for the Reds in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The striker made just shy of 30 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals in the process. Ashford joined Woking on loan midway through the 2020/21 season, where he made 14 appearances and scored four goals.

Sam Ashford

Manager John Yems said: “I wish Sam all the best, he worked very hard during his time at the club, and I wish him every success up in Scotland.”

Chief Executive Erdem Konyar said: “I would like to thank Sam for all of his efforts during his time at the club.”