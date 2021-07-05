Crawley Town forward receives international call-up

Crawley Town forward Ricky German has been called up to the Grenada squad for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Picture by Steve Robards

German and the Spice Boys have been drawn in Group D alongside 2018 FIFA World Cup participants Panama, Honduras, and Qatar - who have been invited to take part in the tournament.

Grenada begin group play on Tuesday, July 13 against Honduras at the BBVA Stadium in Houston.

They then take on Qatar four days later, also in Houston, before concluding against Panama on Tuesday, July 20 at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

The 22-year-old made his debut on June 4 as he came off the bench when Grenada lost out 1-0 to Antigua and Barbuda in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

He then started in a 2-1 defeat to Montserrat three days later, where he provided Saydrel Lewis with an assist.