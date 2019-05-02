Glenn Morris lifts the Crawley Town Player of the Year award, presented by Roy Porter, director of sponsors The People's Pension.

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris wins hat-trick of trophies

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris won the club's Player of the Year award for the second year running at their end of season gala presentation.


Morris was also Players' Player of the Year and completed a superb hat-trick by also winning the Away Player of the Year award.David Sesay won the Young Players of the Year award as more than 120 fans, staff and players enjoyed the popular event held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Crawley.

Young Player of the Year was David Sesay, presented by trophy sponsors Crawley Town Supporters Alliance chairman Sam Jordan
Picture courtesy of Crawley Town
Lewis Young won the PFA Community Champion award presented by Stuart Pogacic of Crawley Town Community Foundation
Picture courtesy of Crawley Town
Players' Player of the Year award winner Glenn Morris, presented by player/coach Jimmy Smith
Picture courtesy of Crawley Town
Best Away Player Glenn Morris, presented by Alain and Pat Harper of award sponsor GH Coaches.
Picture courtesy of Crawley Town
