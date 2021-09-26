Crawley Town goalscorer Nick Tsaroulla: There were 11 star men out there today

Crawley Town had '11 star men' on the pitch in Saturday's 2-1 win over pre-season promotion favourites Bradford City, according to defender Nick Tsaroulla. Picture by Cory Pickford

The Reds extended their unbeaten run in League Two to four games, and their undefeated home streak to five, with a goal in each half from Will Ferry and Tsaroulla.

Callum Cooke netted late on for the Bantams, but Crawley held firm to move up to eighth in the table.

Goalscorer Tsaroulla said: "It's brilliant, and a great feeling. Credit to all the lads, we dug in again.

"It wasn't an easy win. They're a tough team and I think everyone can be really proud of themselves today.

"We've got such a talented team. We're even stronger than last year. When injuries, unfortunately, occur we've got people that can step in and perform.

"The whole back four and the midfielders, everyone was defending as such a team.

"There were 11 star men out there today. Everyone was brilliant. I'm so proud of us, and we can use this to kick on."

The Cypriot left back doubled the Reds' advantage on 73 minutes with a fine goal. The defender bombed forward before rifling home a low shot from just inside the area.

Tsaroulla also had a great game defensively, making a number of blocks and interceptions to stifle the Bradford attack.

The full back was delighted to add to his Crawley goal tally, but was equally pleased that his defensive work was beginning to be recognised.

He said: "The gaffer [John Yems] was just playing with me about my defending! But it's something that I've been working on, and I feel like I proved today, and in other games as well, that I'm not just a man who can go forward.

"I learned from the Colchester one, that went just over the bar, just try and keep it down. Just to help the team get the three points is brilliant."

Tsaroulla and Southampton loanee Ferry have begun to form an exciting partnership on the Reds' left flank.

The pair gave the visiting defence a torrid time, culminating in both getting on the scoresheet.

On their burgeoning partnership, Tsaroulla said: He [Ferry]'s a great player. As I said before, I feel like we can trust each other. I can give the ball to him and I know something can happen, and hopefully he feels the same as well.