Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi delighted with debut youngsters David Sesay and Brian Galach

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi praised his young trio who gained rare starts during Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy game against Portsmouth.

Former Watford defender David Sesay, 20, ex-Aldershot Town striker Brian Galach, 18, made their first starts for the club while former Colchester United midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia, 20, started a cup game for the third time in a Reds shirt.

Cioffi said: “The three of them played very well. In my opinion it was a high level performance.

“I thought we led the game in the first half and even in the second half we played very well.

“I have no doubts about David - these lads are amazing and really happy and am really proud of the performance.”

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi praises Portsmouth display

When is the Sussex Senior Cup 2nd round draw and what is your team’s number?

Former Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion player Dean Cox speaks out about his mental health problem