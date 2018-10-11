Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi happy with squad after Portsmouth display

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi believes the whole squad being ready to play when asked is key to producing a winning season.

The Reds boss made ten changes to the side for Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy tie against Portsmouth.

The League One leaders won the game 1-0 through a 37th minute goal by Dion Donohue.

Pompey made nine changes to their side as well but were still opposition.

Cioffi said: “I was really happy about our performance, I saw a really good game.

“We played really good football but conceded a silly goal, we can avoid a goal like that.

“I think we had a couple of chances to draw.”

Cioffi wanted to see a response by players who were given starts who have either been used as substitutes for League Two matches or not selected for the match-day squad.

He said: “I’m really happy with the reaction of those who at the moment are usually on the bench or in the stand.

“So I can say to the lads well done!

“Everyone has to be ready to be picked and I had the answer I wanted. This is the way to create a winning season.”

