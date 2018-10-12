Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi hinted he could make changes for the visit of Colchester United

Crawley Town head coach Gabiele Cioffi hinted he could make changes to his side as he goes in search of his first point away from home.

Reds’ last win on the road was a remarkable 1-0 victory against top of the table Lincoln City on September 8.

As he was only appointed the day before, Cioffi sat in the stand to watch the team do so well under joint-caretaker managers Filipe Morais and Jimmy Smith.

Although in winning form at home, Cioffi’s two away games in charge have ended in defeat at Forest Green (1-0) and Newport County (3-1).

He was delighted with the performance of his squad players on Tuesday night who despite having made ten changes to the starting line-up, managed to limit League One leaders Portsmouth to a 1-0 win in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He said: “My players showed they are ready for the league.

“They were playing against players in the league above us, most of whom have made more than 200-300 appearances.

“What it showed is everyone is ready to be picked. This is what we need.

“We are work in progress but what I can say is I’m very proud of the lads!

“On Saturday those who have impressed me will start, otherwise they will be on the bench or in the stand.”