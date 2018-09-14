Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi looks forward to his first home game in charge against Morecambe

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi believes Saturday’s home game against Morecambe will be a difficult first match in charge.

By contrast, visiting boss Jim Bentley is the longest serving manager in the top four divisions of English football, having been in charge since 2011.

Reds have won two, drawn three and lost three of their games against Morecambe and are yet to win at home in four attempts.

Cioffi is looking forward to meeting the home fans at Broadfield Stadium, having already met the away supporters after watching them overturn top of the table Lincoln City 1-0 from the stands.

The Shrimpers are third from bottom in League 2 but the Italian believes they will be highly motivated to kick-start their season which has only brought them one win and six defeats from their opening seven games.

Cioffi predicted they will have to be careful in defending free-kicks and corners and watch out for their physical style of play.

He said: “It’s a tough game, the worst we could have after a brilliant victory against Lincoln.

“They are very physical and they come after a lot bad results.

“We have to be very wise tactically and technically aware.

“They (Morecambe) are very physical and have some quality as well.

“(Defending) the set-pieces will be pivotal and avoiding silly faults will be pivotal.

“It was really lovely to meet the away fans, they were very respectful for the new manager and the players after the game and I am looking forward to meeting the home fans!”

