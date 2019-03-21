Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi not scared of playing top of the table Lincoln City

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi said Reds are not scared of facing top of the table Lincoln City at the People’s Pension Stadium this Saturday.

He is also hoping to put last weekend’s disastrous 6-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra firmly behind them.

The Reds boss said: “Lincoln are unbeaten in 15 games so I know they are a strong squad but we are not scared to challenge them.

“They want to be at the top at the end of the game and we want to be two or three places safer at the end of the game, so I think it will be a good game to watch.”

See more:

Crawley Town director blames officials for the club’s terrible defeat at Crewe Alexandra



Who do Sussex sides have to face in their promotion and relegation campaigns?



SCFL chairman backs sin bins as ‘positive step’ to cut out dissent



The Crawley boss believes the referee did play a part in last Saturday’s humiliating result but does not use it as an excuse for his players losing their focus.

He said: “After taking the lead at 37 minutes there was an unbelievable handball which was not seen by the referee and his assistant and if they had given a free-kick, the first half is finished.

“It broke the balance because Crewe scored a really good goal which killed us completely.

“After that we completely switched off. There was six minutes of pure panic.

“This is something which is unacceptable for the club, for what we are doing, for the team we are, for the way we are training.”

Cioffi and his team have enjoyed a good week’s training to put that episode to bed and focus on preparing to face Lincoln.

He said: “We can’t afford to switch-off if there’s an injustice because if we do that in League 2 we kill ourselves.”